CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,604 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,659 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,690 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,118,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after acquiring an additional 302,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,265,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,219,000 after acquiring an additional 629,149 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

