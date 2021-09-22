ChainX (PCX) Trading Up 17.1% This Week

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.07 or 0.00013947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $68.23 million and $2.67 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00071961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00114348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00170448 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.06 or 0.06937490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,613.17 or 1.00185520 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.17 or 0.00792910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002650 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

