Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $198.33

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $198.33 and last traded at $197.00, with a volume of 9077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.93.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

