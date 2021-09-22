Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $198.33

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $198.33 and last traded at $197.00, with a volume of 9077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.93.
GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.20.
The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.82.
In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.
About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
