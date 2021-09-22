Chimpion (BNANA) Price Reaches $2.47

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $78.36 million and approximately $692,583.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for about $2.47 or 0.00005866 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00054125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00125768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045016 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

