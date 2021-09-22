Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Eric Dobmeier Acquires 2,000 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Dobmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Eric Dobmeier purchased 7,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $82,180.00.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 202,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,535. The company has a market capitalization of $555.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,885.36% and a negative return on equity of 52.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 163.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 47,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 35,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 951.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

