Citigroup Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,950.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s previous close.

AZO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. cut their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,603.94.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,643.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,666.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,598.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,491.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.74 by $5.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $30.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 81.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 56,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 398,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,719,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $1,855,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $3,561,000. Finally, Natixis Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 88.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Asset Management now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

