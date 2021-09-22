Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,703 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Citigroup worth $139,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,715,576. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average is $72.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.