Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $118,670.40 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $118,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,605 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,897.20.

On Friday, September 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $129,196.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $121,820.16.

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,648. The firm has a market cap of $325.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Civeo by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Civeo by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the period. 60.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVEO shares. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

