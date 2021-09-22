Civitas (CIV) Hits Market Cap of $79,043.91

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $79,043.91 and approximately $5.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00021253 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001340 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000122 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,261,493 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

