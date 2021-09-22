Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($19.26) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRXT)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($19.26) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

