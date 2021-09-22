Colin Black Sells 9,068 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 9,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $2,308,622.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $6,363,250.00.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,384,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,834. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $289.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.83 and a 200 day moving average of $230.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of -313.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

