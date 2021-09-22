Collective (CO2) Trading Up 61.6% This Week

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 31.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Collective has traded up 61.6% against the dollar. One Collective coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a total market capitalization of $340,624.05 and $206.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00055945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00127761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00046396 BTC.

About Collective

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

