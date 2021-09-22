Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $152.43 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,296,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 316,691 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of AT&T worth $152,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.05. 636,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,817,191. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.14 billion, a PE ratio of -87.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

