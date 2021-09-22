Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.68

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 14624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.