Conceal Price Tops $0.42 on Top Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $111,831.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,661,106 coins and its circulating supply is 11,464,756 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

