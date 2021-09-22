Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $3.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.47% from the stock’s current price.

CFMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Conformis stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.66 million, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.39 million. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Conformis by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,651,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 373,918 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 13,615.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,080,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 52,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 233,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

