ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the energy producer on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

ConocoPhillips has increased its dividend by 59.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. ConocoPhillips has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average of $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.95.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ConocoPhillips stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of ConocoPhillips worth $548,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

