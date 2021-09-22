Convex Finance (CVX) Market Cap Tops $213.70 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $213.70 million and approximately $16.02 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for about $10.00 or 0.00022959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00072545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00171488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00113844 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.83 or 0.06974486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,603.51 or 1.00141344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.89 or 0.00796674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 64,038,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,501 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.