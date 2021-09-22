CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 868.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514,391 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of CoStar Group worth $47,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,918. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.17, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. Truist cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.51.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

