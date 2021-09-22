COTI Achieves Market Cap of $355.16 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, COTI has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. COTI has a total market capitalization of $355.16 million and approximately $229.04 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00072545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00172026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00114276 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.06 or 0.07031209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,374.87 or 1.00056393 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.64 or 0.00799613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002653 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

