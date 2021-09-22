Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

CBRL opened at $135.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $106.92 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Palo Capital lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital now owns 2,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 700,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,148,000 after acquiring an additional 350,883 shares during the period. J. W. Burns & Company lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Burns & Company now owns 8,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors now owns 22,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $0. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

