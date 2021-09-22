Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,890,924.85 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 163,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $4,890,924.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 41,573 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.31 per share, with a total value of $1,301,650.63.

On Friday, September 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 309,022 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $9,558,050.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 196,356 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.02 per share, with a total value of $6,090,963.12.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 18,249 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $565,536.51.

On Friday, September 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 46,173 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420,281.48.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,761 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,253.78.

On Monday, August 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,917 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $743,817.90.

On Friday, August 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 8,050 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $228,459.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 46,967 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,211.15.

On Monday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 164,668 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,755.52.

Shares of CRCT stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.11. 616,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,776. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,517,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,184,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,822,000. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

CRCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

