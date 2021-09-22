CryptEx Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,607.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.16 million and $24,607.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for $13.63 or 0.00031413 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,458.05 or 1.00152980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00088215 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00057169 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008309 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002349 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

