CryptoTycoon Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be bought for about $26.66 or 0.00063514 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoTycoon has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $350,298.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00054195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00125765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00045068 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CryptoTycoon (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 940,141 coins and its circulating supply is 75,532 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

