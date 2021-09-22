Curve DAO Token (CRV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $297.54 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00005639 BTC on major exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $297.54 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00055458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00129864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00012731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00046442 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,580,975,538 coins and its circulating supply is 426,748,438 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

