Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Raised to $21.75 at Morgan Stanley

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

NYSE:CWK opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,055,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,045,783 shares of company stock worth $110,283,985. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

