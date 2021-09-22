Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Market Cap Achieves $6.91 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $6.91 million and $249,245.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $403.31 or 0.00930564 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 17,129 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

