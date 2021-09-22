Decentral Games 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.90 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $68.22 million and $1.90 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $208.39 or 0.00494939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,382 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

