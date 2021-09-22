DeltaChain Market Cap Hits $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.96 or 0.00713538 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001328 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $505.84 or 0.01160712 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars.

