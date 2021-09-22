Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Lowers Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,236,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,107 shares during the period. International Game Technology accounts for about 1.4% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of International Game Technology worth $53,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,557,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

IGT traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.60. 27,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,291. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.23 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

