Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,482,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 213,568 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.20% of Infosys worth $179,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2,132.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,862 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,430,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

