Deutsche Bank AG Has $175.58 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,064 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.33% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $175,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $3,069,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $666.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $677.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $359.21 and a one year high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

