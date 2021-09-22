Deutsche Bank AG Has $177.84 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 489,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 260,486 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.31% of Northrop Grumman worth $177,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC opened at $345.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

