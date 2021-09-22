Deutsche Bank AG Has $180 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 410,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,082 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.79% of W.W. Grainger worth $179,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 29.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 87.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 751.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

GWW opened at $401.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $337.25 and a one year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.