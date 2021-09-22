Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,935 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.66% of Ameriprise Financial worth $190,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 55,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 55,785.7% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 31.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

AMP opened at $253.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $277.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

