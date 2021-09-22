Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 575,371 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,974,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,371 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.57% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $193,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,546 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,560,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,273,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,312,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,089,000 after buying an additional 674,636 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000,000 after buying an additional 407,903 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $961,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMH opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 128.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

