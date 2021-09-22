Deutsche Bank AG Sells 54,416 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,416 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.60% of AMETEK worth $186,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167,689 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

AME stock opened at $127.44 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

