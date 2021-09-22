DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $571.47

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $571.47 and last traded at $568.85, with a volume of 12800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $553.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.25.

Get DexCom alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,504.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total value of $3,060,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,997 shares of company stock valued at $20,240,892. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.