Dimecoin (DIME) Price Tops $0.0000

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $49.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00139305 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

