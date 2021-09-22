DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Sells $1,107,000.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,107,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $952,500.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 62,016 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $11,383,036.80.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $858,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded down $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.66. 2,168,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion and a PE ratio of -29.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.86. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 106.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 46,303 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 307.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 486,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after buying an additional 367,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DoorDash by 134.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Finally, black and white Capital LP purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,017,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

