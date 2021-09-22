Dynamite (DYNMT) Achieves Market Cap of $191,386.67

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $191,386.67 and approximately $74,641.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,339 coins and its circulating supply is 382,733 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

