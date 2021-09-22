Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,923 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.32% of Eaton worth $186,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Eaton by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 296,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after acquiring an additional 195,717 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ETN shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

NYSE:ETN opened at $154.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.00. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The company has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.