Edge 24 Hour Volume Reaches $171,096.00 (EDGE)

Edge (CURRENCY:EDGE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Edge has a market cap of $28.78 million and $171,096.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edge has traded flat against the dollar. One Edge coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edge alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00055451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00129881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012677 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046138 BTC.

About Edge

EDGE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi . Edge’s official website is edge.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products. “

Buying and Selling Edge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.