Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 138,752 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 138,752 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $143.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

