Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $143,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $228.49. 92,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,414. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $219.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.