Eminer (EM) One Day Volume Hits $1.63 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Eminer has a market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00056259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00127652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00046222 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

