Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Position Reduced by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.