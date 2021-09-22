EvenCoin (EVN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $165,557.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $48,037.20 and approximately $165,557.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.44 or 0.00667916 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001232 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.89 or 0.01169739 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000060 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

