Everex Price Tops $0.50 on Major Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Everex coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001167 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Everex has a market cap of $11.45 million and $166,743.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00056000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00126867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00012731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00046029 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

