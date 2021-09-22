Everipedia Market Cap Achieves $136.82 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $136.82 million and $12.81 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00072293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00171633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00114375 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.56 or 0.07017439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,326.48 or 1.00258789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $344.72 or 0.00797689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,368,669 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

